Barnes (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Barnes was all over the field prior to his exit on the first play of the third quarter, tallying a sack along with a team-high eight tackles. The undrafted rookie from UCLA has been making a profound impact thus far in 2020, as he entered Sunday's contest with eight more tackles than any other Packers defender. Kamal Martin stands behind Barnes on the depth chart, and with Green Bay carrying a multi-possession lead, the team may exercise a cautious approach with its starting linebacker.