Barnes did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.
Barnes was shaken up late in a Week 9 loss to Detroit, and he was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion. He led the Packers with eight tackles before getting hurt, helping to make up for the absence of De'Vondre Campbell (knee). Barnes will now need to pass through league protocols before he's able to return, and with Campbell still questionable, the Packers could be quite shorthanded at inside linebacker in Week 10.
