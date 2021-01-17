Barnes suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday's 32-18 playoff win over the Rams, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Barnes returned to the NFC divisional round and finished with 10 tackles and a pass breakup, which may have been an interception if he wasn't playing with a club on his hand. The rookie is expected to play the rest of the postseason with a club. His practice reps likely will be limited during the week, but he should be available for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.