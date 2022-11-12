Barnes (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Barnes suffered a concussion late in Green Bay's Week 9 loss to Detroit and has been in the league's protocol since. He failed to practice in any capacity, so he is a long shot to suit up against Dallas. Barnes missed seven consecutive games due to an ankle injury earlier in the season.

