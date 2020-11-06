site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-krys-barnes-wont-return-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Krys Barnes: Won't return Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
at
10:49 pm ET 1 min read
Barnes (calf) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers.
Barnes, who dealt with shoulder and biceps issues leading up to Thursday's contest, has now been ruled out due to a new calf injury. His absence should provide Oren Burks with increased defensive snaps.
More News
1H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read