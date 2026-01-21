The Packers signed McCord to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

McCord was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was unable to beat out Tanner McKee or Sam Howell for a spot on the 53-man roster behind Jalen Hurts, so McCord spent his entire rookie season on Philadelphia's practice squad. McCord will get a new opportunity in Green Bay, and he would have a clearer path to the backup quarterback job behind Jordan Love if Malik Willis opts to sign with a different team when the offseason officially begins Feb. 9.