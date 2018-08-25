Murphy left Friday's preseason game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Adam Pankey immediately replaced Murphy at right tackle. It's unlikely that this injury is severe since Murphy was seen taking reps on the sideline. Nonetheless, his injury should be monitored as it impacts the team's depth at tackle.

