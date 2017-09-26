Packers' Kyle Murphy: Hits injured reserve
The Packers placed Murphy on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury.
Murphy had started at offensive tackle in all three of the team's games and led the line with 219 snaps, but that was mostly out of necessity with both Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and David Bakhtiari (hamstring) missing time with injuries. It's unclear if either Bulaga or Bakhtiari will be able to suit up Thursday against the Bears, so Murphy's absence could loom large, despite his struggles in pass protection to begin the season. The team signed Ulrick John off the Cardinals' practice squad in a corresponding move and could call upon him to play significant snaps Thursday.
