Murphy (ankle) is not expected to suit up against Chicago a week from Sunday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Murphy exited the Packers' preseason game against the Raiders with an ankle injury of undisclosed severity. Though Murphy isn't needed as a starer on Green Bay's O-line, his absence hurts the team's depth at tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...