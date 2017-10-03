Play

Murphy (foot) will undergo surgery next week, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy was placed on injured reserve last week due to the foot injury, as he is just one of a handful of offensive lineman to miss time for the Packers over the past couple of weeks. In his absence, the team signed Ulrick John off the Cardinals' practice squad.

