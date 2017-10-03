Packers' Kyle Murphy: Undergoes surgery next week
Murphy (foot) will undergo surgery next week, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Murphy was placed on injured reserve last week due to the foot injury, as he is just one of a handful of offensive lineman to miss time for the Packers over the past couple of weeks. In his absence, the team signed Ulrick John off the Cardinals' practice squad.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...