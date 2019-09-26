Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Active for Week 4
Fackrell (shoulder) is active for Thursday's tilt against the Eagles, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Fackrell was limited in practice throughout the week and initially dubbed questionable for Week 4, but he successfully put his shoulder injury behind him. The fourth-year pro will now suit up for his usual rotational role in Green Bay's linebacker corps versus the Eagles.
