Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Continues to impress as pass rusher
Fackrell recorded two tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over the Jets.
Fackrell is now up to a team-leading 9.5 sacks on the season, but it wasn't all smiles considering the young pass rusher also had a number of poor plays -- including one in which he let an easy would-be TFL slip through his hands. Having notched three sacks on two occasions in 2018 but only averaging 2.5 tackles per game, Fackrell will continue to be a low-floor, high-upside IDP option against the Lions in Week 17.
