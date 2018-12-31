Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Finishes with 10.5 sacks
Fackrell recorded a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions and finished 2018 with 10.5 sacks over 16 games.
Fackrell broke out in 2018, more than doubling the 5.0 sacks he tallied over 29 games in his first two seasons as a pro. Fackrell figures to be back in Green Bay in 2019 given his more-than-reasonable salary, but it remains to be seen in what type of role, as the Packers figure to address the outside linebacker position in the offseason and will have a new coaching staff in place.
