Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Good to go for Week 3
Fackrell (shoulder) is officially listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Fackrell came into the contest logging limited practice but, as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the shoulder injury. With a total of 44 defensive snaps and 39 special teams snaps to this point in the season, expect the linebacker to continue his rotational role for Sunday's contest.
