Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Links up with Giants
The Giants and Fackrell came to terms on a one-year, $4.6 million contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This marks the second Packers linebacker after Blake Martinez to head to New York in as many days. If Markus Golden moves on as an unrestricted free agent, Fackrell could get the opportunity to serve as one of the Giants' starting outside linebackers in 2020. Before Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith landed in Green Bay last offseason and bumped him down the depth chart, Fackrell showed his worth as a pass rusher in 2018, accumulating 10.5 sacks.
