Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Picks up sack No. 5
Fackrell tallied four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Fackrell's sack was his second in three weeks, and raises his total on the season to a career-best five. Fackrell played a season-high 48 snaps in Week 10, and he could see a boost in playing time again this week if Nick Perry (knee) is unable to play Thursday.
