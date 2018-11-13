Fackrell tallied four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

Fackrell's sack was his second in three weeks, and raises his total on the season to a career-best five. Fackrell played a season-high 48 snaps in Week 10, and he could see a boost in playing time again this week if Nick Perry (knee) is unable to play Thursday.

