Play

Fackrell (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Fackrell finished the week as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for the third straight contest. The 27-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and there's no reason to believe that changes in Week 5.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories