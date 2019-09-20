Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Questionable for Sunday
Fackrell (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Fackrell was limited in each practice this week. The 27-year-old has worked primarily in a rotational role through two games, logging three total tackles over 44 defensive snaps and 39 snaps on special teams. If Fackrell can't play Sunday, Rashan Gary would be left as the only reserve outside linebacker/edge rusher behind Preston and Za'Darius Smith.
