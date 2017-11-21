Fackrell finished Sunday's loss with five tackles (four solo), and his first sack of the season.

Fackrell did his damage across 34 snaps (58.0 percent). His five tackles were also a season high, as he had not recorded more than two previously. The second year linebacker will match his sack total from his rookie season if he can log one more.

