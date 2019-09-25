Play

Fackrell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Fackrell was a limited participant in every practice this week, and he followed the same routine before playing in this past Sunday's game versus the Broncos. He's on track to suit up again as long as he doesn't suffer a setback. Fackrell could be called upon for an increased role if Za'Darius Smith (knee) can't go.

