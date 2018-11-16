Fackrell had six tackles (five solo) and three sacks in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Fackrell had already set a new a career-high with five sacks prior to Thursday and made his presence known at Seattle. The 26-year-old started the season playing only 17 defensive snaps over the first two games, but saw an 83 percent snap share Thursday, trailing only Blake Martinez among Packers' linebackers. Fackrell leads the team having recorded eight sacks, with the next closest being nose tackle Kenny Clark with five.