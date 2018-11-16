Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Tallies three sacks in loss
Fackrell had six tackles (five solo) and three sacks in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Fackrell had already set a new a career-high with five sacks prior to Thursday and made his presence known at Seattle. The 26-year-old started the season playing only 17 defensive snaps over the first two games, but saw an 83 percent snap share Thursday, trailing only Blake Martinez among Packers' linebackers. Fackrell leads the team having recorded eight sacks, with the next closest being nose tackle Kenny Clark with five.
More News
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Picks up sack No. 5•
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Three sacks in win•
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Tallies three sacks in 2017•
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Records first sack of season•
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Records two sacks in rookie year•
-
Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.