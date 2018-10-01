Fackrell recorded four tackles (all solo), including three sacks in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

Fackrell had five career sacks through 29 games entering Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, making his three sack performance more than a little surprising. He's been a backup through his first two NFL seasons but he could start to see more action if he can maintain his quality play from Week 4. He'll look to stack success as the Packers head to Detroit in Week 5.

