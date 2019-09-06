Packers' Kyler Fackrell: Working as backup
Fackrell had two tackles in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Fackrell broke out in 2018 with 10.5 sacks, but that did not stop the Packers from adding two high-priced pass rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and both played extensively Thursday while Fackrell was on the field for just 23 snaps. Fackrell will presumably remain behind both players on the depth chart as long as they stay healthy, and he could eventually lose more snaps to first-round pick Rashan Gary, who was on the field for just six plays.
