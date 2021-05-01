The Packers selected Hill in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Hill opted out just three games into his senior season with Mississippi State after butting heads with coach Mike Leach, but by all insider accounts the 22-year-old seems to be a model player, evidenced by the Packers selection, who have made it a point to avoid "attitude" players in recent drafts. Hill was uniquely explosive in 2019, averaging 5.6 yards-per-carry en route to 1,350 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and proved to be a capable pass catcher (23 receptions) in just three games under Leach's pass-heavy system. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will undoubtedly handle the majority of the carries, but much like Jamaal Williams last year, the Packers tend to rotate their backs frequently, especially if they can handle their own in the passing game such as Hill. If nothing else, the Packers added yet another explosive weapon to their backfield.