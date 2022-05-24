Hill (knee) was spotted rehabbing off to the side of the Packers' OTA on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The seventh-round pick out of Mississippi State shined during the preseason last year, earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster, and operated as the Packers' primary kick returner until he suffered a torn ACL during Week 8 against the Cardinals. It's unclear if Hill will be 100 percent healthy by the start of the 2022 campaign, but it's still a positive sign to see the youngster getting in workouts during the offseason.