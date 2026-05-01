The Packers signed Drones as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Drones started his college career at Baylor, playing in seven games over two seasons before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2023, where he started the remainder of his collegiate games. The quarterback participated in 12 games in 2025, going 178-for-315 as a passer (56.5 percent) and accumulating 1,919 yards and 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Drones will have to outperform Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord in training camp if he wants a shot at backing up Jordan Love during the 2026 NFL season.