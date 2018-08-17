Packers' Lance Kendricks: Catches two passes in exhibition game
Kendricks caught two passes for 28 yards in Thursday's preseason contest.
Kendricks got on the board Thursday after going without a catch in the Packers' first exhibition game. He caught just 18 passes a year ago, and it's tough to envision him doing significantly better following the offseason additions of fellow tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Production limited in first year as Packer•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Posts season-high four receptions•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Output remains minimal•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Catches two passes•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Charged with possession of THC•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: One reception Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...