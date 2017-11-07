Kendricks caught two passes for 32 yards in Monday's loss to the Lions.

Kendricks started and played a season-high 29 snaps Monday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, with starting tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) out, but he made little impact in the passing game, not catching a pass until the final drive of the game when the contest was already decided. Kendricks would likely continue starting over Richard Rodgers if Bennett misses further action, but the Packers have not been able to get much going in the passing game with Brett Hundley at the helm, so Kendricks would seemingly be a dart throw for fantasy purposes.