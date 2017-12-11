Kendricks caught two passes for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

Kendricks briefly left Sunday's game after suffering a jaw injury, but he was able to both return to and finish the contest. He saw a season-high five targets against a Browns defense that has been routinely beaten by opposing tight ends this season, but was not able to turn that into any meaningful production, and did not top 11 yards for the fifth straight week. He could become more involved in the offense down the stretch if starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) returns, but regardless of who is under center in Week 15, don't expect much out of Kendricks against a Panthers defense surrendering just 3.3 receptions and 35 yards to tight ends on a weekly basis.