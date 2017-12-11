Packers' Lance Kendricks: Catches two passes
Kendricks caught two passes for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Kendricks briefly left Sunday's game after suffering a jaw injury, but he was able to both return to and finish the contest. He saw a season-high five targets against a Browns defense that has been routinely beaten by opposing tight ends this season, but was not able to turn that into any meaningful production, and did not top 11 yards for the fifth straight week. He could become more involved in the offense down the stretch if starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) returns, but regardless of who is under center in Week 15, don't expect much out of Kendricks against a Panthers defense surrendering just 3.3 receptions and 35 yards to tight ends on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Charged with possession of THC•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: One reception Week 13•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Held catchless in Week 12•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Limited to one reception•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Quiet despite increased role•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: In line for another start•
-
Eagles minus Wentz? Bench Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles if they don't have Carson Wentz and whether you can keep...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...