Kendricks was charged Friday with possession of THC from a September traffic stop in Outagamie County, Wis., Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Although Kendricks initially was stopped for speeding, a Wisconsin state trooper noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the tight end's car produced some paraphernalia. The Packers nor the NFL are unlikely to chime in until the legal process plays out, but there's precedent for a suspension by one of his own teammates, Geronimo Allison, who received a one-game ban to start this season due to a similar charge. Kendricks will continue to play a minimal role in the Packers' passing attack.