Packers' Lance Kendricks: Held catchless in Week 12
Kendricks did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Kendricks was credited with the start Sunday, but according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he played fewer snaps (29) than fellow tight end Richard Rodgers (37), who also hauled in the lone reception among Packers tight ends Sunday night. Kendricks has started four straight games and figures to remain part of the starting lineup moving forward, but with totals of just four receptions and 46 yards over that span, he is not bringing much to the table for fantasy players.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Limited to one reception•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Quiet despite increased role•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: In line for another start•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Catches two passes in spot start•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Notches first score as Packer•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Two catches in Packers debut•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.