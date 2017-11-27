Kendricks did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Kendricks was credited with the start Sunday, but according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he played fewer snaps (29) than fellow tight end Richard Rodgers (37), who also hauled in the lone reception among Packers tight ends Sunday night. Kendricks has started four straight games and figures to remain part of the starting lineup moving forward, but with totals of just four receptions and 46 yards over that span, he is not bringing much to the table for fantasy players.