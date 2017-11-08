Kendricks will continue to have an elevated role in the offense with Martellus Bennett (shoulder) already ruled out for Sunday's game at Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

During Bennett's first absence Monday against the Lions, Kendricks and Richard Rodgers split the offensive workload, earning 29 and 33 (of 59 snaps), respectively. However, neither Kendricks nor Rodgers made a significant impact in the box score, partly due to a stagnant passing game under the direction of Brett Hundley. Kendricks himself posted two catches (on three targets) for 32 yards, which may be difficult to replicate against a Bears defense that has allowed 48 yards per game to tight ends this season.