Packers' Lance Kendricks: In line for another start
Kendricks will continue to have an elevated role in the offense with Martellus Bennett (shoulder) already ruled out for Sunday's game at Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
During Bennett's first absence Monday against the Lions, Kendricks and Richard Rodgers split the offensive workload, earning 29 and 33 (of 59 snaps), respectively. However, neither Kendricks nor Rodgers made a significant impact in the box score, partly due to a stagnant passing game under the direction of Brett Hundley. Kendricks himself posted two catches (on three targets) for 32 yards, which may be difficult to replicate against a Bears defense that has allowed 48 yards per game to tight ends this season.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Catches two passes in spot start•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Notches first score as Packer•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Two catches in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Will open with backup job•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: No catches so far in preseason•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Signs with Packers•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.