Kendricks caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Kendricks tied a season high with four targets Sunday, but that provides no consolation to fantasy players that started him against the Ravens. Kendricks has totaled just 46 receiving yards in three games since taking over as the Packers' top tight end, and the odds of him making a meaningful fantasy impact in Week 12 seem slim facing a Steelers defense that has routinely shut down opposing tight ends all season.