Packers' Lance Kendricks: Little change in role
Kendricks caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Kendricks had a chance to be more involved Sunday with fellow tight end Jimmy Graham slowed by a broken thumb, but he actually played a smaller percentage of snaps than he did the week before, and had another quiet day on the score sheet. Those who may have taken a chance on Kendricks for Week 12 will almost certainly want to look elsewhere in Week 13, particularly with the Packers facing a Cardinals defense that has been stingy against tight ends all season.
