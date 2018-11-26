Kendricks caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Kendricks had a chance to be more involved Sunday with fellow tight end Jimmy Graham slowed by a broken thumb, but he actually played a smaller percentage of snaps than he did the week before, and had another quiet day on the score sheet. Those who may have taken a chance on Kendricks for Week 12 will almost certainly want to look elsewhere in Week 13, particularly with the Packers facing a Cardinals defense that has been stingy against tight ends all season.

More News
Our Latest Stories