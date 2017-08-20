Play

Kendricks played 18 snaps in Saturday's preseason contest, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but did not catch a pass.

Kendricks has not caught a pass this preseason, but that does not necessarily reflect how he will be used during the regular season, as the Packers figure to take advantage of his versatility in two-tight-end sets along with the top option at the position, Martellus Bennett.

