Packers' Lance Kendricks: No catches so far in preseason
Kendricks played 18 snaps in Saturday's preseason contest, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but did not catch a pass.
Kendricks has not caught a pass this preseason, but that does not necessarily reflect how he will be used during the regular season, as the Packers figure to take advantage of his versatility in two-tight-end sets along with the top option at the position, Martellus Bennett.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Signs with Packers•
-
Lance Kendricks: Released by Rams•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Hauls in career-high 50 receptions in 2016•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Hauls in three passes for 36 yards•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Continues pedestrian stretch with Week 15 dud•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Grabs just one catch against Atlanta•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...