Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets for second straight week
Kendricks played 17 snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Falcons and was not targeted.
Kendricks played the second-most snaps among Packers tight ends like he usually has this season, but that did not result in any impact in the box score for the second week in a row. Top tight end Jimmy Graham is playing through a broken thumb, but that has not resulted in any boost in production for Kendricks.
