Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets in Week 13
Kendricks played 12 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Kendricks' snap count decreased for the third week in a row, and the 12 plays were his fewest in a game since Week 3. Changes could be coming in the Packers' offense with Mike McCarthy no longer in town, but given Kendricks' declining snap count and overall output, it's unlikely his fantasy value will change noticeably.
