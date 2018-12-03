Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets Week 13
Kendricks played 12 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Kendricks' snap count decreased for the third week in a row, and the 12 plays were his fewest in a game since Week 3. Changes could be coming in the Packers offense with Mike McCarthy no longer in town, but given Kendricks' declining snap count and overall output, it's unlikely his fantasy value will change noticeably.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Little change in role•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Role could expand•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Ties season-high snap count•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Posts season high in yards in Week 6•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Scores for first time this season•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Works as No. 2 tight end again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...