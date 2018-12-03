Kendricks played 12 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Kendricks' snap count decreased for the third week in a row, and the 12 plays were his fewest in a game since Week 3. Changes could be coming in the Packers offense with Mike McCarthy no longer in town, but given Kendricks' declining snap count and overall output, it's unlikely his fantasy value will change noticeably.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...