Kendricks caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Kendricks was shut out on the score sheet in Week 2, but he made a big impact Sunday, ripping off a 51-yard reception to open the second half and also finding paydirt for the first time as a Packer. He had a far bigger game than fellow tight end Martellus Bennett (three receptions, 12 yards), but Bennett played 67 snaps to Kendricks' 19 on Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so don't expect the depth chart to change anytime soon.