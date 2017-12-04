Packers' Lance Kendricks: One reception in Week 13
Kendricks caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Kendricks got back on the board after not catching a pass in Week 12, but he is now up to totals of just 25 yards on three receptions over the last four weeks. That hardly inspires much confidence in Kendricks' Week 13 prospects, but he will have the benefit of taking on a Browns defense that has frequently been beaten by opposing tight ends this season.
