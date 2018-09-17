Kendricks caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.

Kendricks operated as the Packers' backup tight end for the second time in as many weeks, playing 27 snaps to Marcedes Lewis' 14 and notching the only reception between the two. Starting tight end Jimmy Graham notched six receptions for 95 yards and will continue dominating the work at the tight end position for Green Bay.

