Packers' Lance Kendricks: Output remains minimal
Kendricks caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.
The return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers did nothing for Kendricks' production, but it did provide a boost for the numbers of fellow tight end Richard Rodgers, who had by far his best day of the season. Regardless of who is at quarterback, Kendricks' minimal output -- 14 receptions in 14 games -- will keep him on the fringes of fantasy relevancy over the season's final two weeks.
