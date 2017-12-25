Kendricks reeled in four of nine targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

The target and reception totals were both season highs for Kendricks, who took on primacy in the Packers' passing attack with top wideouts Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out in advance of the contest and key targets Jordy Nelson (shoulder) and Richard Rodgers (shoulder) exiting early. Kendricks would continue to see the bulk of snaps at tight end if Rodgers is ruled out for the Dec. 31 season finale against the Lions, but it's difficult to envision him offering much production beyond what he provided in Week 16.