Kendricks caught two passes for a season-high 37 yards in Monday's victory over the 49ers.

Kendricks has produced 45 of his 67 receiving yards and his lone touchdown over the last two weeks, so he is contributing more than he was early on. However, he remains the Packers' backup tight end and is averaging 22 snaps per week, so his chances to make a fantasy impact remain minimal.

More News
Our Latest Stories