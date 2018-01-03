Kendricks did not catch in the Packers' regular season finale and finished 2017 with 18 receptions for 203 yards over 16 games.

It was thought that Kendricks would play a bigger role after joining the Packers last offseason, and even though he took over as the starter in October following the departure of fellow tight end Martellus Bennett, he did not come close to matching the 50 receptions he posted in 2016. In fact, he finished with the lowest reception total of his career; so though figures to be back in Green Bay in 2018 after signing a two-year contract, it's unlikely he will head into the season any higher than No. 2 on the depth chart.