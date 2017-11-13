Packers' Lance Kendricks: Quiet despite increased role
Kendricks caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Kendricks has assumed the Packers' starting tight end spot with Martellus Bennett out of town, and the role change led to him playing a season-high 46 snaps Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. However, the increase in field time did not lead to any significant change in his production. It's going to be tough for him to get much going the next couple weeks, as the Packers' next two opponents -- the Ravens and Steelers -- have allowed opposing tight ends to score just three total touchdowns since the calendar flipped to October.
