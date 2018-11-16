Kendricks caught two passes for 12 yards in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks.

Kendricks provided his typical modest production in Week 11 despite playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the second week in a row. Fellow tight end Jimmy Graham injured his thumb Thursday, and if he misses time, Kendricks -- who has operated as the No. 2 tight end all season -- would be in line for even more snaps. Kendricks is not the receiver Graham is, though, so if Graham is indeed sidelined next week and beyond, fantasy players should not expect Kendricks to simply assume Graham's role in the offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories