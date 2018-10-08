Packers' Lance Kendricks: Scores for first time this season
Kendricks caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Kendricks caught two passes for the second week in a row and found paydirt for the first time this season. He continues to work as the Packers' No. 2 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and ahead of Marcedes Lewis, but with averages of just one reception, six yards, and 22 snaps per game this season, he's not doing enough to help fantasy players.
