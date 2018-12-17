Packers' Lance Kendricks: Season-high four receptions
Kendricks caught four passes for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Kendricks played a season-low nine snaps Sunday, but he was targeted frequently when on the field, notching a season-high four receptions. Kendricks could conceivably see a boost in activity before the season ends if the Packers -- eliminated from playoff contention -- decide to further limit or shut down top tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb), but even then, his fantasy value would only be minimal: Kendricks is averaging just 8.5 yards per reception and has scored only once this season.
