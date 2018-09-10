Kendricks caught one pass for 13 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

It was assumed that Kendricks would open the year as the Packers' No. 3 tight end, but he worked as the backup at the position in Week 1, tallying 19 snaps to Marcedes Lewis' seven and even being announced as a starter on the game broadcast. Fellow tight end Jimmy Graham also started Sunday and clearly led all tight ends with 59 snaps, and he figures to dominate the work at the position as long as he is healthy.

